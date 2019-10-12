The Decker fire, burning two miles south of Salida, grew several hundred acres Saturday.

On Friday, The Mountain Mail reported that low overnight temperatures resulted in no new growth for the fire, which was sparked by lightning on Sept. 8. On Saturday, despite recent snowfall, the fire had grown to more than 7,100 acres.

Sustained gusty winds and dry conditions were expected to increase fire and smoke activity, according to the Decker Fire Public Information Office.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Fire personnel battling the flames dropped from about 900 to 850 as containment rose to 15%, reported the Rocky Mountain Incident Command team.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office lifted pre-evacuation orders for Swissvale and Wellsville neighborhoods on Monday, but a spot fire prompted a pre-evacuation notice for the Howard neighborhood Saturday.

A spot fire grew to about 30 acres by Saturday afternoon, according to a post on the Decker fire Facebook page.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an air quality health advisory for wildfire smoke Saturday. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday for southeastern Chaffee County and northwestern Fremont County.

"If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors," read the alert. "This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present."

RELATED: