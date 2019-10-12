The Decker fire, burning nine miles south of Salida, grew several hundred acres into Saturday, seemingly unaffected by recent snowfall.

More than 900 firefighters were called out to the scene since lightning sparked the blaze Sept. 8. Recent snowfall near Salida seemed to have no affect on the fire as it grew to more than 7,100 acres Saturday.

Fire personnel battling the flames dropped to about 850 as containment rose to 15%, reported the Rocky Mountain Incident Command team.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office lifted pre-evacuation orders for Swissvale and Wellsville neighborhoods on Monday, but embersy prompted a pre-evacuation notice for the Howard neighborhood Saturday.

A spot fire that caused the pre-evacuation notice grew to about 30 acres by Saturday afternoon, read a post on the Decker fire Facebook page.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an air quality health advisory for wildfire smoke Saturday. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday for southeastern Chaffee County and northwestern Fremont County.

"If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors," read the alert. "This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present."

