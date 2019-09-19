Eleven days after lightning sparked a fire in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness, the flames continue to ravage the national forest lands and are spreading, reports the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
The Decker Fire, burning 9 miles south of Salida, is now at 885 acres.
Crews are monitoring the blaze but letting it run its course. Beetle infestations or strong winds have killed 80% of trees in the area, the U.S. Forest Service says. So firefighters would be at extreme risk of falling snags. And by letting the rest of the trees burn, wildfire risk will be lower in the future, the BLM said.
Farther north, firefighters worked to completely contain the McNay Fire fire near Fort Collins, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Wednesday. The fire burned about 542 acres of the Lone Pine State Wildlife Area.