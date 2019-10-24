Wednesday night's storm dumped about 4 inches of snow across the Decker fire, helping crews fully contain the blaze nearly six weeks after it was ignited by lightning, officials said Thursday.
Stage 2 fire restrictions within unincorporated Chaffee County were cancelled at 8 a.m., the sheriff's office said. Pre-evacuation orders for all of Chaffee County residents also were lifted.
The fire is not out, however, and smoke will continue to be visible in the area, officials said. Emergency response teams will continue to assess threats to residents' safety, property and natural resources in the area.
As of Thursday, 539 firefighters were assigned to the 8,910-acre blaze.