decker fire
Buy Now

A helicopter dwarfed by the smoke as it prepares to drop a load of water on the Decker Fire as crews in the air and on the ground battle the fire outside Salida, Colo., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK/THE GAZETTE

Wednesday night's storm dumped about 4 inches of snow across the Decker fire, helping crews fully contain the blaze nearly six weeks after it was  ignited by lightning, officials said Thursday.

Stage 2 fire restrictions within unincorporated Chaffee County were cancelled at 8 a.m., the sheriff's office said. Pre-evacuation orders for all of Chaffee County residents also were lifted.

The fire is not out, however, and smoke will continue to be visible in the area, officials said. Emergency response teams will continue to assess threats to residents' safety, property and natural resources in the area. 

As of Thursday, 539 firefighters were assigned to the 8,910-acre blaze.

Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

Load comments