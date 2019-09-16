A week after it started, a wildfire burning south of Salida remains 0 percent contained and is approaching 900 acres in size.
Officials said Sunday evening that an aircraft had flown over the fire and mapped it at 846 acres, up from 355 acres the day before. 11 News has not clarified whether the fire doubled in size over the weekend or if the increase was mostly due to improved mapping on Sunday.
An air quality health advisory was issued Saturday evening for northwestern Fremont County, southeastern Chaffee County and northeastern Saguache County. The advisory expired at 9 a.m. Sunday. Cloudier, cooler conditions Sunday decreased fire behavior compared to Saturday. 11 News meteorologist Sydney Jackson says Monday is forecasted to have a mix of sunshine and cloud cover with a breeze.
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.