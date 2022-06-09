After several delays a decision could be in the works on Thursday in the Letecia Stauch case.
Stauch is accused of having killed her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon, in 2020.
Stauch has been awaiting trial on the case for more than two years, but delays have occurred due to the need for her to have a competency evaluation done to see if she is able to stand trial.
Most recently, Stauch was in Fourth Judicial District Court in April, when professionals told the court more time was needed to complete her evaluation.
Initially, Stauch pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against her, but in February she was granted permission by judge Gregory Werner to change her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.
The change in plea required the state to conduct a mental health evaluation on Stauch, which may be reviewed in court Thursday.
In addition to a murder charge, Stauch faces charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence. If convicted of the top charge, she faces life in prison.
Investigators believe Stauch killed Gannon sometime after 2 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2020. She seemingly cooperated with authorities who were searching for Gannon when he was reported missing, but authorities quickly began to suspect a homicide. Deputies searched the Stauch home on Feb. 3.
The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced it had found Gannon’s body less than two months later on March 18. Santa Rosa County is on the Florida Panhandle, east of Pensacola.