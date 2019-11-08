A deceased hunter was found near Hayden, Colorado after he was reported missing on Wednesday night. Joseph Vultaggio, 70 of Centennial, likely died of natural causes, though the official autopsy will be performed on Friday.
Vultaggio was hunting with family members, though he was by himself at the time of his death. His body was found approximately 100 yards from his vehicle, which was located in the California Park area of Routt National Forest.
According to the Steamboat Pilot & Today, Vultaggio had a pre-existing health condition. This may have contributed to his death.
As you’re out exploring Colorado, it’s important to utilize the buddy system and make sure people know both where you’re headed and when you’ll be back.
Condolences go out to the friends and family of Vultaggio.