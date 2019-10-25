Some things are changing at Grand Peak Academy — including its name and location — but the core of the School District 49 charter school now in its 11th year is staying the same.

A ribbon-cutting, featuring Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and D-49 board chair Marie LaVere Wright, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the school’s new $23 million building at 7036 Cowpoke Road.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” said Principal Scott Hunter.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Students have been on a two-week break so movers could haul equipment and supplies from the old location at Dublin Boulevard and Peterson Road, and teachers could ready their classrooms with new furniture.

Construction on the 65,000-square-foot building broke ground in September 2018 and was supposed to be completed in July, but a shortage of steel and inclement spring weather delayed the opening, Hunter said.

For the past 10 years, the school operated as Imagine Classical Academy, one of 65 schools under the management of the nationwide Imagine Schools system.

But leaders decided the fees were not cost-effective and broke ties with the company.

“We’re still a classical charter school with a similar program of Core Knowledge,” Hunter said. “It’s a rigorous program and has been attractive to a lot of families.”

The new building sits on 10 acres of land, as opposed to the previous 5 acres, and has a full-size middle school gym and a soccer field, allowing the school to expand athletics.

Fall soccer was available, and basketball, volleyball and cheer are coming online with interscholastic and league games, Hunter said.

The building also features advanced learning spaces with full-sized labs for science, art and technology, and a separate cafeteria, which before had doubled as a gym.

And, Hunter said, “We’re more tucked into a neighborhood right now, as opposed to being close to major streets, and that really adds to the feeling of safety and community.”

The school had leased its previous building and now is leasing to own the new facility.