Black bears are especially common in Colorado Springs around springtime. File photo.
Colorado Parks & Wildlife officials are investigating the death of a mother bear after finding her two baby cubs in an area of Castle Pines in Douglas County, Colorado on Friday morning. 

According to a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, officials are still searching for a possible third baby cub in the area.

The orphaned cubs are being fed and taken care of by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and will be placed in a rehabilitation center.

It is a crime in Colorado to kill black bears accompanied by one or more cubs. In addition to a hefty fine, violators could face possible loss of the weapons and future hunting and fishing privileges.

Anyone who has information on the death of the mother bear or has seen the third cub wandering around the area is advised to call Colorado Parks and Wildlife at 303-291–7227.

