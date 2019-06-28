Colorado Parks & Wildlife officials are investigating the death of a mother bear after finding her two baby cubs in an area of Castle Pines in Douglas County, Colorado on Friday morning.
According to a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, officials are still searching for a possible third baby cub in the area.
We recovered these 2 orphaned cubs this morning in the area of Castle Pines North. The death of their mother is under investigation. Initial reports stated there were 3 cubs. If anyone has information on the death of the sow or has seen the third curb, please call 303-291–7227. pic.twitter.com/tp8Dzij5Cr— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 28, 2019
The orphaned cubs are being fed and taken care of by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and will be placed in a rehabilitation center.
The hungry cubs were fed some fruit really quick to help get some hydration in them and doused in water to keep them cool. They will be headed to our bear rehabilitation center. pic.twitter.com/vrGDJbK0wW— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 28, 2019
It is a crime in Colorado to kill black bears accompanied by one or more cubs. In addition to a hefty fine, violators could face possible loss of the weapons and future hunting and fishing privileges.
Anyone who has information on the death of the mother bear or has seen the third cub wandering around the area is advised to call Colorado Parks and Wildlife at 303-291–7227.