The shooting death of a man found with life-threatening injuries on the MLK Bypass last week has been ruled a homicide, Colorado Springs police said Monday.

Kristopher Wilson, 41, of Colorado Springs, was found with a gunshot Thursday night on the bypass between Union Boulevard and Circle Drive and died of his injuries the same night, police said Monday.

His death is the fourth homicide in the city this year. Colorado Springs did not have a homicide in 2021 until Jan. 23.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.