A man found dead in an apartment complex near Union Boulevard and Fillmore Street last week has been identified as 64-year-old Marlyn Techau.
After an examination by the El Paso County Coroner's Office, his death is no longer being investigated as suspicious. The cause of death has not been released.
Shortly before 5 a.m. Aug. 10, police and fire personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive male at the Enfield Apartments, 3010 N. Hancock Ave.
There was trauma to the body, but there did not appear to be a gunshot wound, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black.