An inmate at the El Paso County Jail died early Saturday in the male housing ward, the county Sheriff's Office said in a new release.
The man, whose identity has not been made public, was walking to the restroom when he fell and hit his head, the news release said. The man told a ward deputy who gave him medical aid that he felt dizzy right before the fall.
The man was transported to the medical section and staff called 911. The man was transported to a hospital and later died.
There is no indication the death is related to COVID-19, the news release said.
The identity of the inmate and cause of death will be released after an autopsy and next of kin is notified by the Coroner's Office.