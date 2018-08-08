A death investigation is underway after a fire at a southeast Colorado Springs home Wednesday morning, police said.
At least seven fire engines responded to the blaze at the fourplex at 614 Lakewood Circle, southwest of Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard, just before 8 a.m., police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said. An adult male died, prompting a criminal investigation into the fire.
“Whenever we have a death at a fire, we handle it as a criminal investigation until we determine otherwise,” Black said.
One firefighter sustained “very minor” injuries.
The fire appeared to be extinguished by 8:40 a.m., although some smoke was still emanating from the garage.
Tony Rice of Colorado Springs said he was in the home sleeping upstairs when the smoke alarm went off.
“I got out as fast as I could,” Rice said. “There was a lot of smoke.”
Rice’s friend, with whom he was staying, was given CPR and transported to a hospital. Police later tweeted that a death investigation was underway in connection with the fire.
Sharon Kelly, who lives in the unit next door to 614, said she was in the lower level of her unit when she heard “a commotion” outside.
“People were throwing furniture out of the house and knocking windows down, so I called 911,” she said.
When she walked outside, she could see flames coming out of the window.
She said, “It’s spooky when you actually see fire.”
Kelly’s garage had visible smoke damage, though she did not know how the inside of her home fared.
“It’s a mess,” she said.
Kelly said the owners are a retired couple who were on vacation and that the son was staying at their house at the time.
Michelle Prescott, who lives on an upper level at the Satellite Hotel near the townhouse community, said she stepped out into her balcony and saw “a lot of smoke.”
She then went downstairs and saw firefighters carry someone out of the townhouse and start CPR.
“They were pumping his heart as they were taking him into the ambulance,” Prescott said.