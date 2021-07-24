El Paso County deputies are in the early stages of an investigation into the body of a man found in Stratmoor Saturday morning.
The body was found at the Stratmoor Valley Park and Trailhead, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said, after deputies responded to a report at around 6:50 a.m. Saturday.
Until they can notify the man's next of kin, and until the coroner's office identifies the body, the sheriff's office will not release the man's name.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office major crime unit are looking into the case. Currently, the sheriff’s office said they don’t think there is a threat to the community.
The sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information come forward and call their investigations tip line at 719-520-6666.