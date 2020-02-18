A snowstorm wreaked havoc Tuesday on Colorado Springs, tangling traffic, closing schools and military installations, and killing a plow driver.

Amid the first of three storms due this week, Stephen Houston, a 27-year-old plow driver for Academy District 20, died Tuesday afternoon after a patch of ice sent his truck careening into a ditch alongside Gleneagle Drive on Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Though the district had closed school on Tuesday, procedures call for a small team of snow plow drivers to sweep through school parking lots and sidewalks in moderate storms, district spokeswoman Allison Cortez said.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy," the district said in an email. "Stephen was a much-loved member of our facilities team. We ask that you please keep the Houston family in your hearts and thoughts during this difficult time."

The region's storm brought more than double the original forecast of 3 inches of snow to parts of Colorado Springs on Tuesday morning, National Weather Service data showed. By about 6 p.m., the Air Force Academy saw 6 inches of powder, Bear Creek Regional Park 7 inches and Black Forest 6 inches, according to the data.

Tuesday's squall closed all major area school districts, including Colorado Springs District 11, Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, Harrison District 2, Cheyenne Mountain District 12, Lewis-Palmer District 38 and Manitou Springs District 14. Local military installations closed their gates to all but mission-essential personnel.

The forecast for Colorado Springs shows snow is likely to pack another punch to the city Wednesday after 3 p.m. and again Saturday before noon. Between 1 and 2 inches of snow is possible Wednesday night, the weather service said, but Colorado's weather is nothing if not flighty.

Colorado Springs sits 6,035 feet above sea level, and the extreme terrain variety mixed with moisture can make it difficult to forecast far in advance, National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Hodanish said.

Colorado Springs city snowplows started working in the early morning hours Tuesday to keep heavily traveled thoroughfares, such as Woodmen Road clear, said Corey Farkas, public works operation and maintenance division manager. About 40 city plows are expected to work around the clock until the storm ends, he said.

Generally, winter storms brings heavier snowfall to northern portions of the city, allowing plow drivers to focus their efforts in those areas, he said. But this storm has been widespread across town, he said.

"Crews have been steadfast in their areas," Farkas said.

Snow was responsible for the deaths of others in Colorado this week. On Monday the bodies of two men who were killed in an avalanche Saturday were recovered by rescue searchers near Vail, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said. They were caught in the slide and carried into a gully where they were fully buried, the center said.

On Tuesday avalanche danger was still considered relatively high in Steamboat, the Front Range, Vail and Summit County, as well as the Sawatch and Gunnison ranges, the Avalanche Information Center reported.

The fresh powder was beneficial to many Colorado ski resorts. Arapahoe Basin reported 3 inches early Tuesday morning, Aspen Mountain 4 inches, Snowmass 5 inches and Winter Park 4 inches, according to Colorado Ski Country.

The snow also contributed to the state's water reserves for the season, notching it up to 13 inches, according to data from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The same day two years ago, the state had an estimated 8.1 inches.

Gazette reporter Mary Shinn contributed to this report