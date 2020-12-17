Deadly shooting under investigation in Pueblo

Pueblo police were investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night.
There was a heavy police presence soon after 6 p.m. in an area off Highway 50 just east of I-25. At 7 p.m. police were searching for a gunman, a description wasn't released.
Early into the investigation police believe the shooting happened at Val U Stay Inn & Suites off North Hudson Avenue. The Pueblo County coroner has identified the victim as David Robert Scott Tilley, 37, of Pueblo. Tilley died at the scene.
