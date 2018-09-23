Fremont County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Cotopaxi.
Deputies were called to the area K Path at exactly 10:45 Saturday night and found a single victim, already deceased, when they got to scene. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
The victim has only been identified as a male. No age or any other identifying information has been released. The sheriff's office has also not released any suspect information.
The shooting is believed to have been an isolated incident. Deputies do not believe there is a threat to the public.
Cotopaxi is about 30 miles southwest of Canon City.
For more on this story visit kktv.com.