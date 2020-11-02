You have permission to edit this article.
Deadly shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs

Police lights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.

The call came in at about 7:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of W. Montebello Drive. The neighborhood is just northwest of where N. Academy Boulevard and N. Union Boulevard meet.

Police did not release suspect information.

This is a developing story. 

