Deadly shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.
The call came in at about 7:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of W. Montebello Drive. The neighborhood is just northwest of where N. Academy Boulevard and N. Union Boulevard meet.
Police did not release suspect information.
What we know so far (part 1/3)-Officers responded to a shooting call for service at 7:41 PM in the 3400 block of Montebello Drive West-Arriving officers located a deceased adult male inside a vehicle— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 3, 2020
(Part 3/3)-As more details become available, we will release as appropriate.-Please avoid the area for several hours as detectives process the scene.— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 3, 2020
This is a developing story.