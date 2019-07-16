camera (1).jpg
Traffic cams show backed up I-25 lanes after a major crash Tuesday. Photo courtesy of CDOT.
Several vehicles crashed on Interstate 25 about 7 p.m. Tuesday near Fountain, killing at least one person, injuring several others and prompting lane closures.

Multiple vehicles wound up on the I-25 median between exit 128, U.S. 85 and exit 132, Mesa Ridge Parkway. The wreck was blocking the right southbound lane and the left northbound lane. 

The Colorado State Patrol confirmed that at least one person was killed.

The agency recommended drivers exit at South Academy Boulevard or expect major delays. 

The extent of injuries was unknown, said State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis. But several people were taken to hospitals, according to police scanner traffic.

