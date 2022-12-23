With temperatures reaching double digits in Colorado Springs for the first time since Wednesday evening, the two-day arctic blast had begun to abate on Friday, but not before causing at least one death from exposure and leaving multiple crashes and disrupted travel schedules in its wake.
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers found the body of an apparently homeless 42-year-old man outdoors near The Citadel mall, at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, officials said. The man was found near a power transformer for a building, which indicates he may have been trying to get warm. Snow had accumulated on the man’s possessions, leading officers to believe he had been there for some time, police said.
About 10 minutes later, other officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man at a homeless camp near the 500 block of Arrawanna Street, just west of the mall. When the man showed some vital signs, he was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. His condition was unknown at the time of this writing.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central has treated five people for frostbite since 7 p.m. Wednesday, and the hospital system’s Burn and Frostbite Center in Aurora saw 10 frostbite cases on Wednesday night, according to spokeswoman Cary Vogrin. The health care systems also consulted on more than 20 additional cases Colorado, Wyoming and Kansas, Vogrin said.
More than 1,000 flights out of Denver International Airport were canceled on Thursday and Friday, and nearly 1,400 additional flights were delayed in arriving or departing, Flight Aware data show. Colorado Springs Airport had 23 cancellations and 76 delays, according to the aviation tracking website.
Weather conditions are expected to improve dramatically over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The cold air remained in place for much of Friday as temperatures remained well below freezing, but the high was 10 degrees in Colorado Springs, and sunny skies helped melt some of the ice on the roads.
Several crashes took place on Colorado’s roads and highways, but there weren’t many injuries, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
“I think the cold temperatures kept a lot of people off the roads over the last couple of days,” said Master Trooper Gary Cutler. “We did get calls for some isolated injury crashes, but I think it could have been a lot worse, considering the conditions.”
“You’re going to see temperatures start to increase just after midnight,” said NWS meteorologist Klint Skelly. “By 4 or 5 a.m., the temperature should be somewhere in the teens.”
A westerly wind is expected to help push the remainder of the arctic air away from the region, resulting in a high of 45 degrees in Colorado Springs on Saturday and a high of 51 degrees on Sunday, according to the weather agency.
“The weather should rebound nicely, just in time for Christmas,” Skelly said.