Colorado voters have one more day to get their ballots in the mail to ensure they arrive on time and are counted in the Nov. 3 General Election, the U.S. Postal Service announced Monday.
Voters choosing to mail their ballots must do so no later than Tuesday, the Postal Service’s recommended deadline.
“Over 40 million Americans have already voted by mail this election,” the agency said in a news release. “The USPS is working closely with state and local election officials to ensure the timely, secure delivery of all Election Mail.”
But Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold encouraged voters to return ballots by mail no later than Monday, and suggested voters return ballots to a drop box or local voter service center starting Tuesday.
“Coloradans have been making their voices heard this election with high turnout during early voting,” Griswold said in a news release. “I hope this enthusiasm will help our state lead the nation in voter turnout this election.”
More than 1.6 million Colorado ballots had been returned as of Friday night, according to Griswold’s office.
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman has said he expects an 80% voter turnout among the county’s 435,000 registered voters, up from the typical 70%, the Gazette previously reported. In Teller County, Clerk and Recorder Krystal Brown said she anticipates up to 85% turnout of nearly 20,000 registered voters, up from the usual 80%.
As of Friday night, more than 184,000 ballots had been returned in El Paso County and more than 7,000 ballots had been returned in Teller County, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office.
The projected turnout is attributed to the presidential race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, as well as a U.S. Senate race that could be crucial in deciding who controls the Senate. Additionally, voters will decide nearly a dozen state ballot measures on issues ranging from taxes to abortion.
Trump and other Republicans have criticized mail-in voting, claiming without evidence that mail balloting is fraudulent. Local and state leaders in Colorado and elsewhere have refuted these claims.
The U.S. Postal Service said in its statement that mail-in voting is “safe, secure and reliable,” and the vote-by-mail method has been used “in some form in all 50 states for years.”
Colorado is one of five states that have voted entirely by mail, the agency said. The state has operated under the current mail-in ballot system since 2013, holding 12 elections during that time.
Fourteen voter service centers opened in El Paso County this week as part of a phased approach to open all 35 of the county’s voter service centers this year. Voters can also drop their ballots into one of 37 drop boxes throughout the county.
In Teller County, voters can cast their ballots at the voter service center at the Woodland Park Library prior to and on Election Day.
On Election Day only, Teller County voters may also vote in person at voter service centers in Cripple Creek and at the Florissant Library. Voters can also drop off their ballots into one of three drop boxes in Teller County.
Monday was also the last day Colorado voters can register to vote and be mailed a ballot or request a replacement ballot be mailed to them, Griswold said. Voters can still register at any voter center through 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, Election Day.
The deadline to vote or return a ballot is 7 p.m. Nov. 3.