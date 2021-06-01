Colorado Springs residents have until Sunday to weigh in on new rules that will govern new and existing carports in front of homes.
The city has received about 200 comments on the carport rules already and a few themes are starting to emerge, said Mitch Hammes, neighborhood services manager.
So far, he's heard that residents in favor of carports do not want to see them limited to houses with one-car garages.
"Overwhelming people have asked for that to be taken out," Hammes said.
The comments have also shown residents opposed to carports are concerned with their appearance and structural integrity, he said.
Carports in front of homes have largely not been allowed in the city for years, unless the home was on a large lot. But the rules were often not enforced, and many people have put up carports across the city to protect their cars from the weather. A series of complaints against homeowners with carports brought the issue to City Council's attention.
The risk of hail convinced the council to put a moratorium on enforcement against the carports until new rules can be written. The moratorium expires on July 12 and it is on the council's calendar for extension if needed, Hammes said.
Once the rules are passed, residents will have to modify their carports to comply or the structures will need to come down.
The proposed rules would only allow a carport to go up in front of a house if there is no space for it beside or behind the house. The carports could only be 20 feet long and 20 feet wide, among other restrictions, under the proposal.
City officials expect to present revised rules to the Colorado Springs Planning Commission on June 17.
The carport survey can be found at coloradosprings.gov/projects under "front-of-home carports" or at bit.ly/3wMOrQy.