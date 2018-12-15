One person died and three are recovering from wounds after being shot late Friday in east Colorado Springs, police said.
The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Geiger Court, near Platte Avenue and Wooten Road.
One adult male was found dead in the parking lot of a commercial building. Two adult males and a male juvenile were taken to the a hospital with gunshot wounds. All three are in serious but stable condition.
A large group of people were in the area at the time of the shooting, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black. Investigators are looking into a possible connection to a drag racing incident, he said.
Geiger Boulevard is a well-known area for street racing.
Fatal Driving: Colorado Springs police warn street racing leading to fatal crashes, asking drivers to stop
No other details were available.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.