A dead man and hypothermic woman were found outdoors Thursday in eastern El Paso County, the Sheriff's Office said.
A county Search and Rescue crew went to the 30200 block of Antioch Road on a call for service and found the man and woman, whose names have not been released.
The woman is receiving medical treatment and is expected to survive, the Sheriff's Office said.
It's unclear if the man's death is related to rapidly intensifying storm — known as a bomb cyclone — that tore through the Pikes Peak region Wednesday.