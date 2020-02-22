Three separate shootings in Colorado Springs on Saturday left one man dead and two others seriously injured, police said.

Police believe the first two shootings, which involved carjackings and left two men injured, are related.

The first shooting happened about 10 a.m, at the Broadmoor Ridge Apartment Homes, 3893 Westmeadow Drive, where a man who'd been shot was found lying in the parking lot, said police spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton.

The victim, whose name was not released, was shot in the face and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, he said.

While officers were investigating the shooting, a carjacking was reported about a half mile away.

A Dodge Journey with the license plate of 273-WKQ was stolen at gunpoint by a male in the 3700 block of Penny Point, Newton said.

About 3:40 p.m., a second shooting and carjacking was reported at East Vermijo and South Wahsatch avenues, police said.

A male walked down Wahsatch Avenue toward Costilla Street firing a gun, shooting one driver in the face, Newton said. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, he said.

The male continued to walk down Wahsatch, Newton said, where he highjacked a Buick LeSabre with Colorado license plate of 350-VOM at gunpoint. The man also pointed a gun at an employee of Apex Sports at 327 S. Weber St., police said.

"I would like to say there is (no danger to the public), but there is," Newton said. He advised that if anyone recognizes the Buick LeSabre, to not approach it and call police.

"These things don't occur very often, but it is unsettling that we have two today, so I totally understand that people are on edge."

Late Saturday, police released photos of a man suspected in the shootings and car thefts. Police report that he was last seen wearing a dark, short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and light-colored shoes.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Around 6:11 p.m. a third shooting, which police have not linked to the first two, was reported in the 4300 block of Fountain Springs Grove, an apartment complex in southeast Colorado Springs. Police said one man was killed.

No additional details were immediately available about the fatal shooting.

At the scene of a SECOND shooting & car-jacking in Colorado Springs today. Waiting to find out more from police @csgazette pic.twitter.com/82SGoiVTHu — Liz Henderson (@GazetteLiz) February 23, 2020

Anyone with information regarding the shootings or car thefts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.

