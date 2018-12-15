One person was killed in a shooting that injured three others Friday night in east Colorado Springs.
The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at the 700 block of Geiger Court, near Platte Avenue and Wooten Road.
One adult male was found dead in a commercial building parking lot. Two adult males and one juvenile male were transported to the hospital. They are in serious but stable condition.
A large group of people were at the scene at the time of the shooting, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black. Investigators are looking into a possible connection to a drag racing incident, he said.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.