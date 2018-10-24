Two people were killed and two others were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday night on U.S. 50 west of Cañon City.
One of the drivers, 30-year-old Jacob Gagnard of Cañon City, is suspected of drunk driving, Colorado State Patrol troopers reported in a news release.
The crash happened about 12 miles west of Cañon City when Gagnard, driving a 2010 Mazda Tribute, was heading west on Highway 50, then drifted into the eastbound lane. Troopers said the Mazda struck the side of an eastbound 2011 Nissan Juke driven by 58-year-old Deborah Fuentes of Cañon City.
Gagnard continued driving the wrong way before hitting a 2017 Ford Explorer head-on, troopers said.
Both cars spun out on, but the Ford rammed into a guardrail, then rolled once and landed on its wheels. The driver of the Ford was identified as 75-year-old Marin Dobos, and the front seat passenger as 70-year-old Maria Dobos, both from Arizona.
Marin and Maria were wearing their seat belts, the release said. Maria was not seriously hurt, but Marin died of his injuries.
There also was a backseat passenger in the Ford, identified only as Pauline, the release said. Troopers said Pauline, who was not wearing a seat belt, also died of her injuries.
A Flight For Life helicopter arrived on scene at 8:40 p.m. to aid multiple patients, according to the patrol's Twitter feed.
Gagnard was wearing his seat belt and is recovering from serious injuries. Fuentes was wearing her seat belt and was not injured.
Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation at this time, the release said.
Colorado State Patrol requested that witnesses to the crash contact Trooper Eric Zachareas at Eric.Zachareas@state.co.us