DENVER • One person was slain and four wounded Monday in a shooting in downtown Denver about three blocks from Coors Field, home to the Colorado Rockies.
No one had been arrested Monday night, and police said they didn't know whether there was more than one shooter.
Witness Hisam Derani told The Denver Post he saw a man fire a handgun into a group of indigent people, and someone in the group fired back.
Derani said he saw one or two shots fired before he ducked, and he heard about six in all. He said he saw a gunman get into a car and drive away.
Derani said police interviewed him and later asked him if a man they had detained was the shooter, but Derani said he was not.
The three injured people were taken to Denver Health Medical Center, spokesman Simon Crittle said.
They were in critical condition, said police spokesman Doug Schepman.
The shootings occurred about 4 p.m. at the start of rush hour in a mixed neighborhood of new apartment buildings, restaurants and bars.