One person was killed and two injured when an SUV soared off a 17-foot cliff, reports the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of a 2006 Ford Explorer was trying to get up a steep hill when he drove off the cliff about 1:50 a.m. Monday, the agency reported.
The 35-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle and killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. A 27-year-old man was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a 31-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital by ambulance, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.