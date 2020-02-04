One person died Monday afternoon when a car lost control on an icy road and hit a semi near Calhan, according to law enforcement.
The crash occurred on Highway 24 near mile marker 341 just after 12:30 p.m. The driver of a car, headed eastbound on the highway, lost control during snow and freezing rain and hit a semi traveling in the opposite direction. Both vehicles went off the road. The driver of the car was pronounced dead on scene, according to a Monday press release from the Colorado State Patrol.
The driver has not yet been identified, according to law enforcement.