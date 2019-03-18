A 49-year-old man has died after being hit by a car when he was thrown off his motorcycle in Pueblo County late Sunday, according to Colorado State Patrol.
The rider, whose name has not been released, was traveling east on U.S. 50 about 10:30 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle. An oncoming car struck the rider as he was lying on the road, troopers said in a news release.
Troopers said the rider was not wearing a helmet or other protective gear and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the car, 38-year-old Joy Fillmore of Cañon City, was able to stop after hitting the rider and was not injured, troopers said.
The crash is still being investigated and troopers do not believe alcohol or drugs are considered factors. The motorcyclist's name will be released after his family is notified.