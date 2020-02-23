Police said a man was found shot to death at a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex Saturday night.

At about 6:11 p.m., Colorado Springs police officers responded to the 4300 block of Fountain Springs Grove for a reported shooting, and found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Anyone who would like to leave an anonymous tip may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.