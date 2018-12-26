A woman was killed Christmas Day when she lost control of her truck on Interstate 25 near Walsenburg.
The woman has been identified as 52-year-old Lynette Reyes of Trinidad.
Reyes was traveling southbound when she steered off the road and spun out, State Patrol said in a news release.
Reyes tried to re-gain control but over corrected and drove through the grass median, sending the truck airborne and finally landing upside down in the shoulder of the northbound lane.
Troopers say she was "improperly" wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and died on scene.
The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. near mile post 42.