At least two people were found dead inside a mobile home that caught fire early Wednesday in Cañon City, Fremont County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, Sgt. Megan Richards, told Gazette news partner, KKTV.
Cañon City firefighters responded to the structure fire just before 5:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Melvina Street.
Firefighters are still searching the home, uncertain if other people or pets were inside, KKTV reports.
The Fremont County Sheriffs Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigations and Cañon City Area Fire Protection District are investigating.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.