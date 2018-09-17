A capsized boat caused one man to drown Sunday at Rampart Reservoir, northwest of Colorado Springs. Despite life-saving attempts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.
Another person was in the boat, according to El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, Natalie Sosa. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Ute Pass Medic and Colorado Springs Fire Department personnel responded to the incident about 1 p.m. El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as accidental, Sosa said.
