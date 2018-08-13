A 28-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a one-car wreck in the Rockrimmon neighborhood of northwest Colorado Springs, officials say.

Ryan Clarke died after the car hit a curb near Vindicator and Owl Ridge drives and ran through a fence before coming to a stop in an open field, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.

Officers said they saw Clarke driving recklessly just before the crash, reports KKTV.

Clarke was the only person in the vehicle.

“This vehicle might have even been blacked out where it didn’t have its headlights on,” said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office also identified the victims of three other recent crashes, all of whom were riding motorcycles:

• Alford Mannix, 48, was killed in a Saturday crash at North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle. He was speeding north on Academy when he crashed into an SUV that was turning left onto Village Road.

• Patricia Hynek, 31, died in a Friday crash less than a half-mile away in the 3200 block of North Academy Boulevard between Village Road South and Rebecca Lane.

She was driving north when she lost control and was thrown from her motorcycle.

• James Vester, 32, was killed Aug. 3 in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs.

He was driving a 2007 Harley-Davidson south near mile marker 125 when he lost control, hit a guardrail and swiped a 2015 Harley-Davidson. The 2007 Harley then drifted into the right lane and collided with a 2008 Pontiac.

Vester was thrown from the motorcycle, and the Pontiac went off the road. But the motorcycle stayed upright and hit a 2002 Tahoe driving in the right lane. Both came to a stop and caught on fire.

The other motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries.