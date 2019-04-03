One man was killed early Wednesday in a traffic crash that is being investigated as vehicular homicide, according to Colorado Springs police.
The man was making a turn onto Maizeland Road when a woman driving an SUV t-boned him at a high speed, Gazette news partner, KKTV, reported. The crash happened about 5 a.m. in the intersection of Maizeland Road and Wold Avenue.
Firefighters had to cut the man out of the car and he later died at a hospital.
The woman was also taken to a hospital and is expected to recover from non life-threatening injuries. Officers said the woman is facing vehicular homicide and DUI charges, KKTV reported.
Maizeland Road is open as of 9:55 a.m.