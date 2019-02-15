NEVIS, Minn. — Three people are dead and a sheriff's deputy is recovering from shrapnel wounds after a shooting incident in Nevis.
The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call about a shooting on the 100 block of Paul Bunyan Trail in the city of Nevis, just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14.
When deputies arrived they found a dead woman on scene and learned that an armed suspect fled in the victim's car with a second victim in the back, who had also been shot and killed, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies located the suspect north of Nevis at about 9:15 p.m. and a pursuit ensued in the 27000 block of County Road 119, near the intersection with 190th Street, according to the sheriff's office.