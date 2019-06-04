dead foal.jpg
A dead foal was found on the side of Slocum Road in Colorado Springs Monday. Photo courtesy of Allie Knar.
A 6-month-old colt was found dead on the side of a road in Peyton on Monday, El Paso County Sheriff deputies said.

A passerby, Allie Knar, spotted the foal when she was driving on Slocum Road, near the 1400 block. 

"My first initial thought was that this was a stolen colt because the color of it is so rare," Knar said.

Deputies responded about 5:30 p.m. The foal had a rope attached to its neck when it was found and had no visible trauma or blood, Knar said.

"It looked like a rope you'd rope cattle with and the end of it looked like it was cut with a knife," she said.

It's possible that the rope was a lasso, said Jacqueline Kirby, spokeswoman for El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies do not know who owned the animal or left it on the side of the road, Kirby said.

