A 6-month-old colt was found dead on the side of a road in Peyton on Monday, El Paso County Sheriff deputies said.
A passerby, Allie Knar, spotted the foal when she was driving on Slocum Road, near the 1400 block.
"My first initial thought was that this was a stolen colt because the color of it is so rare," Knar said.
Deputies responded about 5:30 p.m. The foal had a rope attached to its neck when it was found and had no visible trauma or blood, Knar said.
"It looked like a rope you'd rope cattle with and the end of it looked like it was cut with a knife," she said.
It's possible that the rope was a lasso, said Jacqueline Kirby, spokeswoman for El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies do not know who owned the animal or left it on the side of the road, Kirby said.