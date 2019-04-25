A person possibly involved in a disturbance, fire and police shooting at a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex has died, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
The shooting and fire happened about 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Arbor Pointe Apartments, 2475 Hancock Expressway.
No information about the shooting or the person who died was released. It is unknown if the person was shot by the Colorado Springs police officer. Neither of the two officers involved was injured, department spokesman Lt. James Sokolik said.
The shooting is being investigated by the sheriff’s office. A neutral agency typically investigates whenever deadly force is used by an officer to avoid conflicts of interest.
A disturbance was reported at the apartments at 4:27 p.m. The fire at the same apartment was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Police did not say who started the fire.
About 70 people who live in the same wing of the complex had to leave their homes for the investigation, Fire Department Capt. Brian Vaughan said. The Red Cross is providing shelter for them, he said.
Those displaced were not allowed in their apartments Thursday morning as fire and police investigators continued to comb through the building, which was still blocked off by crime scene tape.