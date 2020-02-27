A suspect is dead after reportedly approaching an off-duty police officer ordering at a eastern Colorado Springs fast-food restaurant early Thursday and claiming he had a gun.

The officer was in the drive-through line in his personal vehicle at Carl's Jr., 1059 Space Center Dr., around 3:30 a.m. when a suspect approached him and stated he had a gun. The officer shot the suspect at least once, and the suspect, a male was pronounced dead on scene, Colorado Springs Police Department Sgt. Jason Newton told The Gazette.

On-duty Colorado Springs Police Department officers were nearby, investigating a robbery at Loaf 'N Jug, ADDRESS, when they were informed of the shooting at the Carl's Jr., located adjacent, Newton said.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation, standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting, according to KKTV.

The Sheriff's Office did not immediately return a call for comment. A Gazette reporter in on her way.

An armed robbery at a convenience store about a mile away late Wednesday may be related, KKTV adds.

This is a developing story and will be updated.