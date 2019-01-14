A wild car chase ended with shots fired, leaving one man dead and a woman in serious condition in Pueblo West late Sunday.
The chase began about 10:30 p.m. in Fremont County on U.S. 50 when a female driver eluded Canon City police, hit a sheriff's deputy's car and nearly hit another patrol car, according to Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.
Pueblo deputies continued to pursue the car on U.S. 50 as the driver entered Pueblo County.
After failing to stop the driver, deputies used a pursuit intervention technique (or PIT maneuver) to bump and disable the vehicle near East Platteville Boulevard and Matt Drive. The woman continued to drive through a field and re-entered the roadway at East McClave Drive, according to officers.
Deputies performed a second PIT maneuver and forced the car to a stop in the front yard of a home in the 700 block of North Chaparral Drive.
The woman allegedly sped toward an approaching deputy, and shots were fired, officers report.
The identities of the two suspects and the deputy involved in the shooting have not been released.
The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and the male passenger died at the scene, authorities said.
No law enforcement officers were injured and the investigation is ongoing.
"The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave as per Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure," a news release by the Sheriff's Office said.