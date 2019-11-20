Drawing her hands across her pregnant belly, De’Von Bailey’s former girlfriend told a jury he was shot to death by police after a false report of an armed robbery.
Laquana Gardner testified Wednesday as a key witness for the defense in the ongoing trial of Bailey’s cousin, Lawrence Stoker, who is charged with misdemeanor assault in an Aug. 3 confrontation that culminated in Bailey’s shooting as he ran from officers.
In a soft voice, Gardner said Anthony Love, the man who called 911 alleging he was beaten by Stoker, actually threw the first punch.
She was among four defense witnesses who said Love vowed revenge after losing the fight he started. Pressed by Stoker’s attorney whether she was lying to protect him, Gardner responded:
“No, sir. I believe in God too much, sorry.”
Their testimony bolstered the defense's claim that Love had engaged in “swatting,” or the illegal practice of calling police about a phony crime intending to get someone in trouble. Witnesses said Love was not robbed. Bailey, 19, was shot 14 minutes after Love called 911 and said Bailey flashed a handgun while Stoker beat and robbed him.
Two officers opened fire after repeatedly warning Bailey to put up his hands as he ran from them. A gun was found in his pocket after he was fatally wounded by the officers, body camera video showed.
Stoker, 19, faces up to 18 months in jail if convicted. A six-person jury is likely to begin deliberating Thursday morning, after closing arguments.
The trial began Tuesday, days after an El Paso County grand jury rejected criminal charges against the two officers involved in Bailey's death — Sgt. Alan Van’t Land and Officer Blake Evenson — finding they acted in self-defense. Police body cameras showed that Bailey had a gun in his pocket, consistent with Love’s claim that Bailey was armed.
Gardner and the other witnesses disputed Love’s account of his confrontation with Stoker outside the Rosewood Apartment Homes, 839 S. Union Blvd. Three of them testified that Love was drunk, high and behaving erratically when he suddenly swung on Stoker after they bickered about their south side neighborhoods.
“He just kept telling us we were going to be sorry,” said Adrian Rivera, 18. Before storming off, Love promised they would get what they deserved “by any means necessary.”
Gardner testified that tensions ratcheted up outside the Rosewood after Love threw glass bottles on the asphalt, leading her to complain he could get her kicked out of her apartment.
In defending Love, prosecutors emphasized that all four eyewitnesses were associated with Bailey or Stoker.
The prosecution focused on videos and photographs in arguing that Love's story is supported by his injuries, although the defense disputed their severity. Responding officers testified that Love had a black eye, a split lip, an abrasion on his shoulder and a torn shirt and pants.
Love also was drunk and high during the encounter, he admitted on the stand, growing rattled as the defense drilled into his story during a cross-examination that drew frequent objections by prosecutors.
With a nervous demeanor and a tendency to veer off course under questioning, Love shifted in his seat, mumbled and narrowed his eyes as Stoker’s attorney, Danny Kay, ripped into numerous inconsistencies, including how much he drank.
At one point, Kay approached Love to show him an exhibit, then visibly recoiled as he neared the witness. “Have you been drinking?” he barked.
Love denied it, and Judge Samuel Evig ordered that a breath test be administered outside the presence of the jury.
The test showed Love’s blood-alcohol level was .03 percent — allowing the defense another opportunity to impeach his account.
Love said he had been drinking the night before testifying, not before taking the stand.
But when it came to the central feature of Love’s account — that he was beaten by Stoker and that Bailey brandished a pistol — he didn’t budge.
“I was afraid for my life,” Love said.
Prosecutor Steve Prager asked Love if he drank to "calm" himself after the crime.
"It's more to numb myself," he answered.
The defense’s swatting allegations fueled weeks of pretrial battles in which the defense sought to admit a variety of evidence discrediting Love, mostly losing amid objections from the prosecution, which treated the swatting claim as a red herring meant to distract the jury.
In early October, for example, Evig blocked the defense from informing the jury that Love has made at least five prior reports about being robbed.
The judge made his ruling after reviewing sealed juvenile records showing that people admitted their role in some of the crimes.
For that reason, Evig rejected the potential evidence as “misleading" and "irrelevant."
Court is expected to resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.