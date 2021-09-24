Construction crews will close Space Center Drive for three days early next month as work continues on a $14 million project to replace two deteriorating bridges over Sand Creek on the city’s southeast side.

From Oct. 5 through Oct. 8, Space Center Drive at Platte Avenue will fully close each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the closures, crews will remove the median and conduct paving work, according to a city news release. Access to the north end of Space Center Drive (Galley Road) will remain open.

Traffic will detour at the south end of Space Center Drive each day during the closure. Vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic on Platte Avenue will detour at Wooten Road north to Galley Road and then east to the Powers Boulevard interchange. Alternate access to the area will also be available at Babcock Road, according to the release.

Access to businesses will remain open throughout construction, officials said. Drivers should take alternate routes when possible.

Crews are replacing the two deteriorating bridges on Platte Avenue over Sand Creek with one new bridge that will include six traffic lanes to improve safety and accommodate growth along the corridor. Other improvements include new sidewalks along the north and south sides of Platte Avenue over the creek and a signalized intersection at Space Center Drive.

Construction broke ground in December and is scheduled to be completed in 2022.