With less than a week to go before the Nov. 5 election, roughly a half-million ballots have been returned, about 15% of those eligible to vote in Colorado.
As of Tuesday, 527,654 ballots had been received by county clerks across the state, according to data from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.
Colorado is home to roughly 3.5 million active, registered, voters, says the Secretary of State's website.
Of the ballots returned, about 157,700 of those came from voters registered as Democrats, and more than 203,200 are from Republicans. Election officials statewide have received roughly 160,600 ballots from unaffiliated voters. The others came from third-party voters, including those registered with the Unity and Green parties.
Nearly half of around 67,800 ballots that had been received by the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office were from registered Republicans, according to the Secretary of State's Office. Unaffiliated voters in the county had returned about 19,700 ballots, and Democrats trailed with nearly 13,600 ballots received by county election officials.
El Paso County voters have until 7 p.m. on Tuesday to drop off their ballots at one of more than two dozen "drop boxes" across the county. Because the election is just days away, voters should no longer mail their ballots to return them, the Clerk and Recorder's Office has advised.
Anyone who wishes to obtain a replacement ballot, register to vote, change their registration information or vote in person may visit a Voter Service and Polling Center at any of the five branches of the Clerk and Recorder's Office.
For a complete list of centers and drop-off locations, visit epcvotes.com.