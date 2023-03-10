Daylight saving time begins Sunday, which means it’s time to spring ahead and set our clocks forward an hour to welcome longer days as the warm season progresses, and unfortunately, lose an hour of precious sleep.

The official transition to daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time across much of the U.S. Come March 20, spring will officially begin leaving the short days of winter in the past.

“Springing ahead,” and losing an hour of sleep means you may wake up feeling more tired than usual. During this time, the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind the public to ‘rest up’ before the Monday morning commute.

According to a 2020 study by the University of Colorado Boulder, fatal car crashes spiked by 6% during the workweek following “spring forward,” resulting in an additional 28 deaths a year.

To bring awareness to the dangers of fatigued driving following the beginning of daylight saving time, the Colorado DMV has offered tips and tricks to stay safe while driving in the following weeks.

Here are eight drowsy driving warning signs to stay weary of amidst next week’s commute:

Finding it hard to focus on the road, frequent blinking, or heavy eyelids

Starting to daydream, wandering eyes and having disconnected thoughts

Having trouble remembering the last few miles driven

Missing an exit or ignoring traffic signs

Yawning repeatedly or rubbing your eyes

Finding it hard to keep your head up or nodding off

Drifting from your lane, tailgating or hitting a shoulder rumble strip

Feeling restless and irritable or becoming aggravated with common annoyances such as sitting in traffic

According to the National Sleep Foundation, if you find yourself running on six hours of sleep or less, your chances of falling asleep at the wheel triple. The foundation also said drivers under 25 years old, shift workers or individuals working long hours, commercial drivers and business travelers fall into the category of being at risk for sleep-deprived driving.

Additionally, the Colorado DMV recommends planning trips ahead of time and driving with a friend during long road trips to help monitor for signs of drowsy driving. The department said if you find yourself feeling fatigued at the wheel, pull over and get some rest before continuing.

For more information and resources on preventing drowsy driving, click or tap here.