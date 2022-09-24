A record-breaking crowd turned its gaze to the sky for the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow on Saturday, the first of two identical shows this weekend.

The event gives the average person an up-close look at some of the military’s most capable aircraft, piloted by what event spokesperson John Henry said are “probably the most skilled pilots that you’re going to find.”

That’s part of the draw.

“As people, we’ve been fascinated by flight for a very long time,” Henry said. “I’m not a pilot, I don’t fly — this gives somebody like me a chance to get close to the aircraft, get a good look at the aircraft, see the aircraft in a performance that’s much lower in altitude.”

Airshow staff released a statement saying this year's attendance broke records, leading to unforeseen traffic that will be revised with the help of Colorado Springs Police Department for Sunday's show.

“Plan that this could take a little bit of time to get through,” Henry said.

The lineup features a mixture of parade-style demonstrations and out-of-the-ordinary aerobic acts.

For Kyle Franklin’s “Ben Whabnoski” comedy act, the third-generation pilot stumbles out of the crowd as an apparently intoxicated visitor who proceeds to hijack an aircraft. Franklin soars so close to the ground that audience members might think he’s crashed, only to wobble upright and return to the sky in a masterful display of precision piloting.

Pilot Steve Hinton takes the Brewster F3A-1 Corsair for a ride, spinning upside down, nosediving, and swooping back upright again.

Interspersed between the acts are narrations of each aircraft’s history. The Brewster, which now captivates family audiences in whimsical demonstrations, once had an 11 to 1 kill ratio during World War II and is the only one of its kind still in flight today.

In this way, the show bridges the gap between past and future, bringing a range of aircraft from vintage WWII bombers to the cutting-edge F-35A Lightning II. Many of the nearly 50 aircraft are available for visitors to hop inside and explore for themselves.

Joe Niles, a father of three attending the event with his family, said the interactivity was “a blast” for his kids as they climbed their way through the displays.

“They’re just going in there and messing everything up right now. I don’t know if these will fly after they get done with them,” Niles said.

The kids aren’t the only ones giddy at the sight of these aircraft, though.

Adults, too, craned their necks to watch the demonstrations above and waited in long lines to explore inside display aircraft. Some, such as Navy veteran Rich Harper, return after attending previous airshows.

“There’s only one thing I want. That’s an F-35,” visitor Rich Harper said. “I would just like to get in that thing and take a ride. If you’ve seen the latest 'Top Gun' movie, who wouldn’t?”

Harper attended with his wife, Cyndi, and their grandchildren, all first-time airshow attendees. According to Cyndi Harper, that’s what is most special about the event: sharing a first with those most dear to her.

“That’s totally why I’m here,” Cyndi Harper said. “To have those experiences, that’s true riches to me. Money can’t buy that, the memories that we’ll have.”

This year is the fourth Pikes Peak Regional Airshow, most recently held in 2019. Spokesperson Henry said those planning to attend should be cognizant of slow traffic on the ways in and out.

The airshow returns for day two at Colorado Springs Airport’s A/DACG facility at 7250 Getting Heights, located on the southwest section of the property. Gates open at 8 a.m., and performances start at noon.