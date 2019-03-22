Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening. Overcast overnight. Thunder possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. Overcast overnight. Thunder possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.