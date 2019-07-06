We live in a strange age. We select hotels and restaurants on the advice of strangers.
And many of those strangers are angry, vengeful, illogical, dishonest and just plain weird.
Last week, I talked with a restaurant owner in Colorado Springs. The owner deals daily with the hassles of rating services.
“I think power to the people is great,” he says. “Great if they use the services fairly.”
In the past few weeks, I’ve spent more time than is healthy examining reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor, two popular, powerful headquarters for online ratings.
I focused on rating responses to an upscale Mexican restaurant where I savored a bold, distinctive and fantastic meal. The staff is diligent and dignified to the point of being nearly silent. I’d tell anyone to eat there.
Then I read the obnoxiously aggressive one-star reviews.
Dee was horrified by the restaurant. She suffered food poisoning. She saw a cockroach. She said the owner “looks like a sewer-dwelling creature.” (The owner resembles a normal human.)
I examined Dee’s other restaurant reviews. She found long strip of human skin in a taco, or so she says. She suffered through a warm beer at a restaurant that serves beer cold to me and every other customer. She gave one star to a restaurant because it attracts “the wrong crowd.”
Jake, another reviewer, wrote he became “violently ill” after eating at the Mexican restaurant. Interestingly, Jake often becomes “violently ill” after eating at restaurants.
Scott, a third reviewer, called the Mexican restaurant owner a “Nazi.” A look at other reviews shows Scott’s suspicious tendency to become “brutally sick” after meals. And don’t close the pool bar before Scott is done drinking.
If you suffered the extreme misfortune to encounter Dee, Jake and Scott at a party, you might chat for 17 seconds before sprinting to safety. If you lingered, you might hear about the talking rattlesnake they saw at breakfast.
And yet . . .
The ratings of cranks such as Dee, Jake and Scott determine the totals that help you, and me, decide where to eat, sleep and shop. They construct the stars that steer us.
Dee, Jake and Scott, and others like them, go nuclear when their trip to a restaurant, hotel or shoe repair shop goes slightly awry. If they’re unhappy, they imagine human skin, violent illness, sewer monsters, swastikas and on and on.
In 2018, more than 450 million people worldwide made at least a visit per month to TripAdvisor. A survey by Pew Research revealed 82% of Americans read online reviews, but only 43% write reviews.
Many of those 43% take themselves with extreme seriousness. Make a mistake by, say, putting mustard instead of ketchup on a burger, and online carnage is just around the bend.
I’ve stayed in several dozen hotels over the years and have seldom been surprised by the quality, good or bad. There’s a bed, a bathroom, an air conditioner. It’s all pretty simple.
Never have I encountered bed bugs, and have only heard from two friends who survived hotel attacks by those sinister creatures. Bed bugs are exceedingly rare.
But bed bugs make frequent appearances on Yelp and TripAdvisor. If you believe reviewers on those sites, you never would stay in an American hotel, where bed bugs outnumber humans by 15,000 to 1.
My advice? Quit trusting strangers, who often double as reckless, petty and obnoxious slanderers. Listen to friends and neighbors. And make the radical move of trusting your own gut. Put down your phone and wander to a quirky restaurant that looks inviting. Maybe it’s in the top 10. Maybe it’s in the bottom 10. Take a chance.
Carlos Echeandia owns Carlos’ Bistro on 21st Avenue. The Bistro is wildly popular on Yelp and TripAdvisor, and I expected Carlos to be a fan of the sites.
Turns out, he makes strenuous effort to ignore the star system. For one thing, he’s too busy laboring. He rises most mornings at 3 a.m. to prepare sauces for his restaurant.
“I don’t care,” he says of the ratings. “I really don’t care. I put my effort and put my love into what I do. If you don’t like it, I really don’t care. That’s part of my secret, part of my success.”
Great idea, Carlos. Work obsessively. Do your absolute best.
And ignore the strange squawking from strangers.