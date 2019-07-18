In late 2013, when few Americans had heard of a sinister doctor named Larry Nassar, Scott Blackmun talked in his Tejon Street office about the focus of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
The USOPC board, its CEO said, had a “very narrow focus, which has sustained competitive excellence at the Olympic and Paralympic games.” In a 35-minute conversation, Blackmun said nothing about protecting Olympic athletes. At the time, virtually no one talked about protecting Olympic athletes.
Nassar exposed America’s Olympic movement and, really, America’s sports culture. Hundreds accused him of sexual abuse in his work as a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State athletes.
His crimes led to mass, righteous outrage. It also led to serious, sustained introspection from the USOPC. The organization funded the Borders Commission, which examined all that had gone wrong at the USOPC. This week, the commission (led by Lisa Borders, former president of the Women’s National Basketball Association) offered its 58-page report.
“In the past almost two decades,” the report said, “by taking an increasingly limited and narrow view of its roles and responsibilities, the USOPC lost its way.”
The “very narrow” focus of yesterday must be evicted, the commission demanded. For decades, winning medals ruled the USOPC.
In a stinging rebuke to USOPC culture, the Borders Commission insisted the organization do better, think bigger and quit obsessing over victory. Victory at any cost no longer can rule supreme.
“The intense, competitive culture of elite sport led many over the years to overlook, and in some cases accept, abuse that would not be tolerated or accepted in other circumstances,” the report said. “. . . To radically change the negative culture which exists today in elite sport, however, requires special leadership. Great leadership requires people and entities to recognize they are in a position of great influence with a broad sense of duties and responsibilities. The USOPC must assume its rightful leadership position by setting the standard for protecting athletes.”
Note the “broad sense of duties and responsibilities.” It’s the key to understanding the report, which offers a long list of stern suggestions.
The USOPC, the report said, must do a better job of distributing funds to National Governing Bodies. Because of a strategy of “money for medals,” NGBs that produce gold, silver and bronze thrive financially while NGBs that fail to produce medals struggle. That must change, the commission said. NGBs, even struggling ones, should be given enough money to protect athletes as they nurture potential medal winners.
Many villains inhabited the Nassar saga, but USA Gymnastics CEO Steve Penny is near the top of that list. He overlooked evidence against Nassar and led a crusade against journalists who found proof of the horrors. Penny was arrested for evidence tampering. He pleaded not guilty.
NGBs often evolved into their own kingdoms and refused to answer to anyone, and that included the USOPC. The Borders Commission said the USOPC must draft strict criteria for NGBs to embrace in order to be “recognized.” The kingdoms must be torn down.
Athletes must be given a stronger voice in the Olympic movement, and former Olympians should be groomed to someday become key leaders of the USOPC.
By 2024, the commission said, the USOPC board should look radically different. More filled with former athletes. More diverse. And more concerned with topics that veer far from medals and a narrow view of “excellence.”
The commission found many former athletes suffered from mental anguish once their competitive careers ended. Those athletes, the commission said, found little help from the USOPC. It should better prepare athletes for life beyond sport and be there to offer aid, especially in mental health.
USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland sees herself as an agent of change. She did not, she told me in May, accept the task of leading the Olympic movement with an eye on keeping things the same. She knows that radical and painful change is required.
“With changes to governance and personnel, policies and procedures — and most importantly, culture — we are a very different organization than we were one year ago, but we have more work to do,” Hirshland said in a Wednesday statement.
Yes, much work.
Nassar has been removed from society. He lives behind bars. He is, and forever will be, a pariah.
But the win-first culture he departed remains intact, and that culture is not only a USOPC problem.
It’s an American problem.